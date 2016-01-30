Jan 30 President Barack Obama is set to unveil on Feb. 9 his budget proposal for fiscal year 2017, his final year in office. Since the Republican-controlled Congress controls the purse strings, much of Obama's budget likely will stay on the drawing board.

The following are some of the proposals that the White House has said will be included.

CANCER RESEARCH

Vice President Joe Biden is marshaling resources for a "moonshot" effort to find new cancer treatments, an area that might yield some rare bipartisan support.

POVERTY

Obama wants to expand the earned income tax credit (EITC) to low-income workers without children, an idea that has been supported in the past by Republican Speaker Paul Ryan.

Other proposals include $12 billion over 10 years to supplement food stamps for poor families when school meal programs are closed in the summer, $2 billion in emergency aid for families in crisis, a combined $328 million in education and housing grants to poor neighborhoods, and a $15 million pilot program to help poor families move to better neighborhoods.

COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION

Obama will ask for $4 billion for states and $100 million for school districts to expand access to computer science training in public schools.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMS

The White House is working with Republicans on a host of reforms to the criminal justice system. Among the measures proposed: a request for $24 million for better housing for inmates with serious mental illnesses.

MENTAL HEALTH CARE

Obama will ask Congress for $500 million to boost access to mental health care as part of his push to address gun violence.

BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES (ATF)

Obama will ask for funding to hire 200 new ATF staff to enforce gun laws.

RETIREMENT SAVINGS

Obama will propose tax credits for small businesses offering 401(k) plans or expanding access to retirement savings programs.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

Obama will seek to expand unemployment insurance to more types of workers, provide wage insurance for workers moving to lower-paid positions, and provide incentives to states for retraining or relocating workers.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Obama wants to give a second chance to 19 state governments that passed up an earlier offer to expand Medicaid coverage for a total of more than 4 million low-income people, and offer three years of funding from the federal government.

NATIONAL BACKGROUND INVESTIGATIONS BUREAU

Obama will propose $95 million for a new office responsible for running background checks on federal employees and keeping their personal information secure.

SELF-DRIVING CARS

The White House will ask for nearly $4 billion over 10 years for pilot programs to test self-driving cars in designated corridors.

COAL COUNTRY

As part of reforms for federal coal leases, the White House is set to include $1 billion over five years to help coal-mining regions with economic development.

DEFENSE SPENDING

Obama will propose a budget of around $580 billion, in line with the cap set under a spending bill agreed with Congress. That is about $15 billion less than the Pentagon had initially planned, which will result in cuts to some big weapons programs.

The Pentagon will preview its budget request on Feb. 2 (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)