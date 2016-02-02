Feb 2 President Barack Obama is set to unveil on Tuesday his budget proposal for fiscal year 2017, his final year in office. Since the Republican-controlled Congress controls the purse strings, much of Obama's budget likely will stay on the drawing board. The following are some of the proposals that will be included: PENTAGON BUDGET The Pentagon will ask for more than $7 billion for the fight against Islamic State, up about 35 percent from the previous year's budget request to Congress, and wants a four-fold increase for military training and exercises in Europe to support NATO allies. OPIOID ADDICTION TREATMENT Obama will ask for $1.1 billion in new funding to expand treatment for people addicted to heroin and prescription pain killers, a growing epidemic. POVERTY AID Obama wants to expand the earned income tax credit (EITC) to low-income workers without children. Other proposals include $12 billion over 10 years to supplement food stamps for poor families when school meal programs are closed in the summer, $2 billion in emergency aid for families in crisis, a combined $328 million in education and housing grants to poor neighborhoods, and a $15 million pilot program to help poor families move to better neighborhoods. MEDICAID EXPANSION The budget will include three years of federal funding to 19 state governments that passed up an earlier offer to expand Medicaid coverage for more than 4 million low-income people. COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION Obama will ask for $4 billion for states and $100 million for school districts to expand computer science in schools. SELF-DRIVING CARS The White House will ask for nearly $4 billion over 10 years for pilot programs to test self-driving cars. COAL COUNTRY The budget will include $1 billion over five years to help coal-mining regions with economic development. CANCER RESEARCH The White House will ask for $755 million for Vice President Joe Biden's "moonshot" effort to find new cancer treatments. MENTAL HEALTH CARE Obama has proposed $500 million to boost access to mental healthcare as part of his push to address gun violence. NATIONAL BACKGROUND INVESTIGATIONS BUREAU Obama will propose $95 million for a new office responsible for background checks for federal employees. CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMS As part of reforms to the criminal justice system, Obama will ask for $24 million for better housing for inmates with serious mental illnesses. RETIREMENT SAVINGS Obama will propose tax credits for small businesses offering 401(k) plans or expanding access to retirement savings programs. UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE Obama will seek to expand unemployment insurance to more types of workers, provide wage insurance for workers moving to lower-paid positions, and provide incentives to states for retraining or relocating workers. BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES (ATF) Obama will ask for funding to hire 200 new ATF staff to enforce gun laws. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott)