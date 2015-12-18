WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said that the passage by Congress of a bipartisan budget and tax package makes him optimistic about what can be achieved in 2016.

"I think there are a handful of areas where we can make real progress," Obama said at a White House press conference, naming criminal justice reform and international trade as two of those areas. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)