FOREX-Dollar wobbles vs yen as risk aversion permeates, RBA awaited
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said that the passage by Congress of a bipartisan budget and tax package makes him optimistic about what can be achieved in 2016.
"I think there are a handful of areas where we can make real progress," Obama said at a White House press conference, naming criminal justice reform and international trade as two of those areas. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
--------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 4 CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Central Bank Governors Meeting (ACGM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM)