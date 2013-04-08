WASHINGTON, April 8 President Barack Obama will put forward on Wednesday a list of detailed proposals to overhaul the U.S. tax code, hoping this time Congress will stir itself to action.

In his 2014 budget plan, the president will seek to change how Social Security is adjusted for inflation - a controversial idea that would directly impact the retirement program's roughly 57 million beneficiaries.

The inflation adjustment plan is unlikely to get through Congress on its own. But taken together, the president's proposals could play a role in a broad tax reform effort.

Congress for years has failed to muster the bipartisan resolve needed for such a project, but its two top tax law writers said on Monday they are trying.

Last week the White House previewed Obama's 2014 budget plan.

Here are elements that are likely to be in it.

INDIVIDUAL TAXES

CAPPING DEDUCTIONS - Obama will likely reintroduce his longstanding bid to cap the value of itemized individual income tax deductions, such as the charitable giving write-off, and some exemptions, such as the tax break on municipal bond interest.

The cap proposal - applied in past budgets only to household income above $250,000 - would limit the value of tax breaks to 28 percent as one moves to a higher tax bracket.

For example, a taxpayer in the current 35-percent tax bracket with $100,000 worth of qualified deductions and exemptions now gets a $35,000 tax break. Under the 28-percent limit, that taxpayer would only get a $28,000 tax break.

IRA LIMITS - The 2014 budget proposal will seek to limit the value of tax-free individual retirement accounts, or IRAs, to no more than $3 million.

TOBACCO TAX - Obama's budget will call for an unspecified boost in the tax on tobacco products to fund an expansion of pre-kindergarten education programs.

CARRIED INTEREST - The White House will likely revive a proposal to increase taxation of "carried interest," a type of income for senior managers at private equity firms and some other investment funds. Most of this income today is taxed at the top capital gains rate, now 20 percent, rather than the 39.6-percent top tax rate on ordinary income.

BUFFETT RULE - The White House has proposed a 30-percent minimum tax on household income above $1 million, known as the Buffett Rule, for billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who has favored it. This proposal may reappear in the 2014 budget.

INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES - Obama in the past has sought to increase taxes on household incomes exceeding $250,000 a year. On New Year's Day, as part of a last-minute deal to avoid a "fiscal cliff" of sharp tax hikes, lawmakers agreed to raise taxes on household income above $450,000 a year. It was unclear if Obama would return to his pre-fiscal cliff position.

CORPORATE TAXES

CORPORATE TAX RATE - The president is likely to call again for cutting the top corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 35 percent.

OIL AND GAS TAX BREAKS - Obama has long urged killing tax breaks for the energy sector, including the oil and gas well-depletion allowance, the domestic manufacturing deduction on oil and gas, and expensing of intangible drilling costs.

CORPORATE JETS - The president may again call for closing a tax deduction used by corporate jet owners to depreciate fleets.

LAST IN, FIRST OUT (LIFO) ACCOUNTING - Obama has called for ending this accounting technique used in some industries, especially oil and gas. Companies say a change would force them to revalue old inventory to higher prices.

INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY - Businesses can deduct interest payments on debt, but not on stock dividend payments, in effect creating a bias toward debt financing. Obama's plan to lower corporate tax rates included the idea of reducing the deductibility of interest for corporate debt, though the proposal did not go into specifics.

MINIMUM OVERSEAS PROFITS TAX - Obama may again seek to impose a minimum tax on overseas profits, using resulting revenues to help companies invest in the United States.

TAXATION OF PRIVATELY HELD COMPANIES - Companies known as "C corporations" pay the corporate tax rate. Some economists say these companies are taxed twice, once at the corporate level and again at the investor level through dividend taxation.

In other types of entities known as "pass throughs," profits go to individual owners, who are taxed on that income. These include many small businesses, as well as law partnerships, investment funds and other large businesses.

An earlier White House corporate tax reform plan called for establishing greater parity between these two business forms, but did not get specific. (Editing by Xavier Briand)