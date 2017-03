WASHINGTON May 22 President Barack Obama will nominate San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro as secretary of housing and urban development and name outgoing HUD chief Shaun Donovan as his new budget director, a White House official said on Thursday night.

Obama will make the announcement at a White House event at 3:35 p.m. on Friday, the official said.

