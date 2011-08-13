WASHINGTON Aug 13 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Saturday with British Prime Minister David Cameron about recent developments in the global financial system, the White House said, after a violently volatile week in markets.

The two leaders also called for an immediate end to attacks by the Syrian government against protesters demanding the departure of President Bashar al-Assad, and agreed to "consult on further steps in the days ahead," it said in a statement.