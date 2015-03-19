(Adds percentage of total U.S. emissions contributed by federal
By Eric Walsh and Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
will sign an executive order on Thursday that sets a goal for
the U.S. government to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40
percent by 2025, the White House said.
Although the federal government accounts for only 0.7
percent of net U.S. emissions, it is the single largest energy
consumer in the United States, according to the White House.
Meeting the goal would cut 21 million metric tons of
greenhouse gas emissions from 2008 levels, it said.
Several large private-sector partners, including IBM
, General Electric and Honeywell, also
committed to cutting a combined 5 million metric tons.
Obama has made fighting climate change a top priority in his
final two years in office. The White House sees it as critical
to his legacy.
In November, Obama reached an agreement with Chinese
President Xi Jinping that set a goal of reducing overall U.S.
greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005
levels by 2025. China agreed to begin lowering its carbon
dioxide emissions by 2030, with the intention of trying to do so
earlier.
White House senior adviser Brian Deese said the federal
government's share of greenhouse gas emissions in the overall
U.S. economy is "modest," but said the announcement is
significant.
"The potential from this announcement, however, is
significant both because we can drive substantial reductions
across the entire federal footprint and because our efforts to
do that leverage both innovation and investment in the private
sector," Deese said on a call with reporters.
The Environmental Protection Agency last year offered a
Clean Power Plan that set deadlines for states to submit
proposals to meet power plant carbon emission reduction goals.
A dozen states, including Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana
and Wyoming, sued the EPA last August, soon after the plan was
unveiled, saying its use of a certain section of the Clean Air
Act was illegal. The federal D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will
hear the case on April 16.
Obama's budget proposal for fiscal 2015, released last
month, called for a 7 percent boost in funding for clean energy
and a $4 billion fund to encourage U.S. states to make faster
and deeper cuts to emissions from power plants. It also called
for the permanent extension of tax credits used by the wind and
solar power industries.
