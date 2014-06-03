US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of economic data
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
WASHINGTON, June 3 President Barack Obama will nominate Maurice Obstfeld, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, to serve on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the White House said on Tuesday.
Obstfeld has built a reputation as an international economist. He will replace James Stock, who is returning to a post at Harvard University. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, March 17 George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London's Evening Standard, the newspaper's owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.
* Tri Pointe Group Inc announces secondary offering of common stock