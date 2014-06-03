US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of economic data
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
WASHINGTON, June 3 President Barack Obama will nominate Maurice Obstfeld, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, to serve on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the White House said on Tuesday.
Obstfeld has built a reputation as an international economist. He will replace James Stock, who is returning to a post at Harvard University.
"As one of the country's leading international macroeconomists and an all-around versatile economic thinker, Maury will make a critical contribution to the president's continued efforts to increase growth and expand opportunity," CEA Chairman Jason Furman said in an email.
Obstfeld is the co-author of textbooks on international economics and has written widely about international finance, including about how flows of money in and out of countries can contribute to financial instability.
He has strong connections to the Federal Reserve system and has spoken on several occasions at Fed conferences. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andre Grenon)
LONDON, March 17 George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London's Evening Standard, the newspaper's owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.
* Tri Pointe Group Inc announces secondary offering of common stock