China launches new year-long inspection into air pollution in north
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's environment ministry said it will send 5,600 inspectors on a year-long investigation into the sources of air pollution in major northern cities.
WASHINGTON, March 26 The head of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board has resigned weeks after lawmakers with oversight of his agency accused him of hostility toward his staff, a White House official said on Thursday.
Rafael Moure-Eraso stepped down from his role as chairman of the CSB, an independent federal agency responsible for investigating industrial and chemical accidents.
"The White House asked for and received Dr. Rafael Moure-Eraso's resignation," the official said.
His term was up in June and earlier this month Obama nominated Vanessa Sutherland, a lawyer at the pipeline safety office, for the position. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* U.S. crude stocks up 1.6 mln barrels to record 535.5 mln barrels
SINGAPORE, April 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories underscored that markets remain bloated by high production and brimming storage despite efforts led by OPEC to cut output and prop up prices.