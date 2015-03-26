(Adds background on outgoing chairman)
WASHINGTON, March 26 The head of the U.S.
Chemical Safety Board has resigned weeks after lawmakers with
oversight of his agency accused him of hostility toward his
staff, a White House official said on Thursday.
Rafael Moure-Eraso stepped down from his role as chairman of
the CSB, an independent federal agency responsible for
investigating industrial and chemical accidents.
"The White House asked for and received Dr. Rafael
Moure-Eraso's resignation," the official said.
His term was up in June and earlier this month Obama
nominated Vanessa Sutherland, a lawyer at the pipeline safety
office, for the position.
On March 18, 14 members of the House of Representatives
oversight committee called on Obama to remove Moure-Eraso and
two other agency officials, Richard Loeb and Daniel Horowitz.
The lawmakers, including panel Chairman Jason Chaffetz and
top Democrat Elijah Cummings, accused Moure-Eraso of malfeasance
and "toxic leadership" saying that led to the departure of
qualified staff and resulted in delays in investigating
accidents at chemical plants and oil refineries.
Last year two Congressional committees said in a report
Moure-Eraso and others created a "abusive and hostile work
environment" and that the CSB struggled to finish investigations
into serious accidents, including one into the 2010 explosion at
Tesoro Petroleum Corp's refinery in Anacortes,
Washington, that killed seven people.
Moure-Eraso defended himself at the time in a prepared
statement for a congressional hearing saying that the CSB was a
small agency carrying out large, complex investigations. He
added that the U.S. General Accountability Office had faulted
the board's management in a 2008 report.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Sandra Maler)