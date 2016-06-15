WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. President Barack Obama encouraged direct dialogue between the Dalai Lama and China to resolve differences when he met with the exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader on Wednesday, the White House said.

Obama told the Dalai Lama the United States does not support independence for Tibet. It was the fourth time the president met at the White House with the Dalai Lama, who China calls a dangerous separatist. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton)