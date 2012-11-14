* Plans bipartisan conversation on cutting carbon
* Any change won't come at the expense of the economy
* "Tough political choices" required, Obama says
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama said
he plans to work with Congress in his second term to curb
human-aggravated climate change, but not at the expense of the
U.S. economy.
"I am a firm believer that climate change is real, that it
is impacted by human behavior, and carbon emissions," Obama said
at a televised news conference on Wednesday. "And as a
consequence, I think we've got an obligation to future
generations to do something about it."
Without specifying what actions he would take, Obama said he
would speak in the coming months and years to get bipartisan
support for tackling the problem of rising global temperatures.
Obama pointed to his administration's tightened fuel
efficiency standards on cars and trucks and the increased use of
renewable energy in the United States as moves that will limit
the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.
In the next several weeks, he said, he plans "a wide-ranging
conversation with scientists, engineers and elected officials to
find out what ... more can we do to make short-term progress in
reducing carbons."
Noting that it is unclear now what Democrats or Republicans
are prepared to do to ease the climate problem, and that
regional differences complicate the situation, Obama said any
serious solution would require "some tough political choices."
"I think the American people right now have been so focused,
and will continue to be focused, on our economy and jobs and
growth that ... if the message is somehow, we're going to ignore
jobs and growth simply to address climate change, I don't think
anybody's gonna go for that," he said. "I won't go for that."
JOBS, GROWTH AND CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION
He said Americans would support "an agenda that says we can
create jobs, advance growth and make a serious dent in climate
change and be an international leader."
The issue of climate change was largely absent from the
presidential campaign, where Obama talked about an
"all-of-the-above" energy strategy that includes fossil fuels
such as coal, petroleum and natural gas - big emitters of
greenhouse gases - in addition to renewables like solar and wind
power.
Republican nominee Mitt Romney mocked Obama's stance on
climate change, telling his party's convention in Tampa in
August, "President Obama promised to begin to slow the rise of
the oceans and to heal the planet. My promise is to help you and
your family."
However, in the last days of the campaign, Obama picked up
an endorsement from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose
city was battered by Hurricane Sandy. Bloomberg said he favored
the Democratic president, in part, because Obama "sees climate
change as an urgent problem that threatens our planet."
After Obama's news conference on Wednesday, Bloomberg issued
a statement saying he will support Obama as the president seeks
bipartisan ways to reduce carbon emissions.
"Whether or not Hurricane Sandy resulted from climate
change, there is no doubt that the threat of increasingly
intense storms should spur Washington to make the issue a top
priority," Bloomberg said.
Extreme storms like Sandy, along with more intense droughts,
wildfires and floods, are projected by some as results of
climate change, though climate scientists generally decline to
attribute individual weather events to global warming.
So-called cap-and-trade legislation meant to limit U.S.
carbon dioxide emissions died on Capitol Hill in 2010 and has
not been re-introduced. But California launched its own
state-wide, economy-wide cap-and-trade system on Wednesday, and
climate change was a campaign issue in the New Hampshire
governor's race.
Other carbon-capping measures could be addressed through
regulation, though the pro-industry Institute for Energy
Research took a dim view of this.
"Because of the Obama administration's regulatory agenda,
Americans should expect to pay more at the pump, more for
electricity, and more to heat their homes," the institute said
in a statement issued on Nov. 7.