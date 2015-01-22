WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Barack Obama will name Brian Deese, an economic aide who has worked with him since his 2008 run for president, as his new senior adviser on climate, one of his top priorities for the rest of his time in office, the White House said on Wednesday.

Deese, 36, will replace John Podesta, who is leaving the White House next month, and is expected to work on Hillary Clinton's campaign if she becomes a Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Deese is currently the deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. In his new job, he will help the administration push for a new climate agreement in Paris later year, and will travel with Obama to India next week, where climate discussions will be a major focus. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)