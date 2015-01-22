(Adds background, McDonough quote, paragraphs 3-6)
WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Barack Obama will
name Brian Deese, an economic aide who has worked with him since
his 2008 run for president, as his new senior adviser on
climate, one of his top priorities until the end of his term,
the White House said on Wednesday.
Deese, 36, will replace John Podesta, who is leaving the
White House next month, and is expected to work on Hillary
Clinton's campaign if she becomes a Democratic candidate in the
2016 presidential election campaign. Deese's appointment does
not require Senate approval.
Deese is currently the deputy director of the White House
Office of Management and Budget. In his new job, he will help
the administration push for a new climate agreement in Paris
later year, and will travel with Obama to India next week, where
climate discussions will be a major focus.
Deese has been one of Obama's top policy advisers since the
2008 campaign, working on initiatives including the auto
industry restructuring, the budget, financial reform, energy and
tax policy.
"Brian is kind of the whole package - policy, strategy,
insight to legislative and public affairs matters - and that's
what the President was looking for," White House Chief of Staff
Denis McDonough said in a statement.
The White House declined to say who Obama would nominate to
fill Deese's job, which requires Senate confirmation.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney and Alan
Crosby)