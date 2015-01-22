(Adds background, McDonough quote, paragraphs 3-6)

WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Barack Obama will name Brian Deese, an economic aide who has worked with him since his 2008 run for president, as his new senior adviser on climate, one of his top priorities until the end of his term, the White House said on Wednesday.

Deese, 36, will replace John Podesta, who is leaving the White House next month, and is expected to work on Hillary Clinton's campaign if she becomes a Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election campaign. Deese's appointment does not require Senate approval.

Deese is currently the deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. In his new job, he will help the administration push for a new climate agreement in Paris later year, and will travel with Obama to India next week, where climate discussions will be a major focus.

Deese has been one of Obama's top policy advisers since the 2008 campaign, working on initiatives including the auto industry restructuring, the budget, financial reform, energy and tax policy.

"Brian is kind of the whole package - policy, strategy, insight to legislative and public affairs matters - and that's what the President was looking for," White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough said in a statement.

The White House declined to say who Obama would nominate to fill Deese's job, which requires Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney and Alan Crosby)