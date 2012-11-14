WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. President Barack Obama said that melting ice caps and increasing global temperatures are signs that climate change is real and that he will seek to mitigate the damage from the phenomenon.

The impact of a warming globe will be costly and the steps to reduce carbon in the atmosphere will also require big investments and so confronting climate change will be a difficult political undertaking, Obama said.

"You can expect that you will hear more from me in the coming months and years about how we can shape an agenda that garners bipartisan support," the president told a news conference, noting that there is a way to confront climate change and help the economy.