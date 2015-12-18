WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday said that the international agreement on climate
change reached in Paris has set in place a demand for clean
energy that will not be dependent on U.S. congressional action.
"We now have a global marketplace for clean energy that is
stable and accelerating over the course of the next decade,"
Obama said in a White House press conference.
"That then creates a different dynamic that is independent
of what Congress does, but also helps to shape what Congress
does," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by David Alexander)