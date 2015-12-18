WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said that the international agreement on climate change reached in Paris has set in place a demand for clean energy that will not be dependent on U.S. congressional action.

"We now have a global marketplace for clean energy that is stable and accelerating over the course of the next decade," Obama said in a White House press conference.

"That then creates a different dynamic that is independent of what Congress does, but also helps to shape what Congress does," he said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by David Alexander)