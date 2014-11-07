WASHINGTON Nov 7 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he plans to talk with congressional leaders over lunch about how to build on momentum in the economy, discussing ideas to boost manufacturing and exports, and invest in early childhood education.

"Good ideas don't necessarily come from just one party," Obama told reporters ahead of meeting with his cabinet.

"All these issues are ones in which there is a strong possibility for bipartisan cooperation as long as we set politics aside," he said.