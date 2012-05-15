WASHINGTON May 15 President Barack Obama will
meet with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the
White House on Wednesday, where he will stress the importance of
lawmakers acting on legislative proposals he has made to lift
U.S. growth and hiring.
White House press secretary Jay Carney said the meeting will
include House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner,
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic House
minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Harry Reid, the top
Democrat in the U.S. Senate.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull; Editing by Eric
Beech)