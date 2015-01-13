(Adds byline, quotes, details, context)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday sought to develop a better working relationship for
the year with leaders of the new Republican-led Congress but
partisan differences immediately reared their head.
Obama, who has been criticized by both Republicans and
Democrats for not developing closer relationships with
lawmakers, brought in 16 congressional leaders to the White
House to take stock of what is possible this year now that both
houses of Congress are led by Republicans.
There was no sign of any major breakthrough but Obama did
pledge to work with both parties on the language of an
authorization of military force for the U.S. campaign against
Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
The top two Republicans, House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, came to
the meeting in the strongest position yet since Obama took power
in 2009, with Republicans in firm control of Congress.
Obama, however, enters the new year feeling like he is in a
stronger political position due to improved economic growth.
Despite a Republican rout in November mid-term elections,
Obama has seen a slight rebound in his job approval numbers, and
he and his aides feel he has six to nine months to get major
priorities done before the country turns its attention to the
campaign to replace him in 2016.
In his opening remarks to the congressional leaders, Obama
mentioned cybersecurity, trade and tax reform as three areas
where agreement might be found.
"We're in a position to make sure that 2015 is an even
stronger year. And relative to our competitors, we are holding
much better cards. The key now is for us to work as a team to
make sure whether we build on this progress," Obama said.
Boehner, however, raised the prospect of constructing the
long-stalled Keystone XL pipeline. Obama has pledged to veto
legislation that would require him to approve construction of
the Canada-to-Texas pipeline.
"(Boehner) spoke about the House-passed bill to approve the
Keystone XL pipeline currently advancing through the Senate, and
urged the president to sign it when it reaches his desk," a
statement from the speaker's office said.
Boehner also made clear the House would push ahead with a
funding bill for the Homeland Security Department that would cut
funds for use in carrying out Obama's executive action late last
year to relax U.S. policy toward illegal immigrants.
"The speaker reminded the president that he himself had
stated publicly many times in the past that he did not have the
power to rewrite immigration law through executive action," the
statement said.
Boehner urged Obama to send to Capitol Hill a new
authorization for use of military force to provide a legal
framework to U.S. military efforts against Islamic State
militants in Iraq and Syria.
Obama has issued five veto threats thus far against
Republican-promoted legislation, a sign that he will refuse to
go along with bills that he strongly opposes.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Heavey and James
Dalgleish)