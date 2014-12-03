WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. President Barack Obama
voiced optimism on Wednesday that a government shutdown can be
avoided in coming weeks, pointing to comments from Republican
leaders of Congress who oppose a budget showdown.
In wide-ranging remarks at the Business Roundtable, Obama
said he believed it is possible to get an agreement for
comprehensive tax reform legislation next year with the new
Republican Congress that takes power in January.
Obama also said weakness in the economies in Japan and
Europe could impact the U.S. economy. He said he has discussed
the possibility of allowing some American companies overseas to
bring home some U.S. dollars as part of a one-time transaction.
Obama said there are enormous potential areas for compromise
with the Republican Congress, mentioning tax reform, trade and
paying for infrastructure projects that would create jobs.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Susan Heavey)