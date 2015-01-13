WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
told congressional leaders on Tuesday he is committed to working
with them on a text to authorize the use of military force
against Islamic State militants, the White House said.
Obama met with top congressional leaders at the White House
earlier in the day.
"The president also underscored the importance of our
diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a
nuclear weapon, reiterating his strong opposition to additional
sanctions legislation that could derail the negotiations and
isolate the United States from our international coalition," the
White House said in a statement after the meeting.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)