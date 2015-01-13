(Adds quote from statement)

WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. President Barack Obama told congressional leaders on Tuesday he is committed to working with them on a text to authorize the use of military force against Islamic State militants, the White House said.

Obama met with top congressional leaders at the White House earlier in the day.

"The president also underscored the importance of our diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, reiterating his strong opposition to additional sanctions legislation that could derail the negotiations and isolate the United States from our international coalition," the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

Obama also urged lawmakers to fund the Department of Homeland Security without delay and to pass legislation to combat cybersecurity threats, it said.

"The president looks forward to working with Congress to make progress for the middle class, and ensure every American feels like they're part of their country's comeback." (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)