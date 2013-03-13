BRIEF-Canada's British Columbia approves Transcanada Towerbirch project
* Has approved Towerbirch natural gas pipeline expansion project by a Transcanada Corp subsidiary
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Barack Obama is scheduled to meet with defense and technology chief executives on Wednesday to discuss the increase in cyber security threats, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
The White House meeting will include Honeywell International's David Cote, AT&T's Randall Stephenson, and Northrop Grumman's Wes Bush, Carney said.
* Has approved Towerbirch natural gas pipeline expansion project by a Transcanada Corp subsidiary
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of policy speech
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.