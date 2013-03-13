* "Flexibility is important," CEO says
* Meeting included AT&T, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman CEOs
* Cyber espionage now seen as top U.S. security threat
By Susan Heavey and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 13 Corporate leaders from the
defense, technology, energy and banking industries told
President Barack Obama on Wednesday they agreed cyber attacks
were a top security threat but that they were looking for a
"light touch" from the government in response to the risk.
Obama and his top security advisers met with chief
executives from 13 companies in the White House Situation Room
to talk about how the government and private sector could
improve U.S. cyber security, including the need for legislation.
The White House has elevated the issue after efforts to
improve U.S. cyber defenses through new laws failed in Congress
last year.
"I think we all agreed - and that included the
administration and the president - that we want as light a
government touch on this as possible," Honeywell International's
David Cote told CNBC after the meeting.
"Flexibility is important, because this is the kind of
threat that changes very quickly," he said.
The meeting came a day after U.S. intelligence leaders said
for the first time that cyber attacks and cyber espionage had
supplanted terrorism as the top security threat facing the
United States.
Obama signed an executive order last month to encourage
information-sharing, which most business leaders welcome, and
voluntary security standards, which have been a point of
contention.
But the executive action is not as strong as law and Obama
has urged Congress to try again on legislation. "There are ways
that we can harden our critical infrastructure, our financial
sector," Obama said in an interview with ABC earlier on
Wednesday. "They need to get this done."
Obama took the unusual step of meeting with corporate
executives in the Situation Room, the secure site in the West
Wing basement where the president meets with national security
advisers during crises.
The meeting included Randall Stephenson of AT&T, Wes
Bush of Northrop Grumman, Rex Tillerson of Exxon Mobil
, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Brian
Moynihan of Bank of America, and Nicholas Akins of
American Electric Power Co..
"The threat is real ... there is a consistent, persistent
threat here that we need to be concerned about as a country,"
Cote told reporters after the meeting.
This week, U.S. authorities said they were investigating
reports that Obama's own family had been hit by hacking.
The president said in the ABC interview that he did not know
whether reports were true that hackers had posted financial and
personal information online about his wife, Michelle, along with
other high-profile Americans.
"It would not shock me if some information ... among people
who presumably have pretty good safeguards against it, still
gets out," he said.