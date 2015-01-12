(Adds Obama comments and lawmaker reaction)
By Roberta Rampton and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama on
Monday said he wants to work with Congress on new laws that
would do more to protect Americans' privacy and the trail of
data they leave on smart phones, computers and other devices.
Underscoring the threat posed by hackers, the Twitter feed
of U.S. Central Command, which leads U.S. military action in the
Middle East, was hacked by someone claiming to be associated
with Islamic State militants, while Obama spoke.
The White House said the hack was under investigation, but
noted that hacking a social media account carries less risk than
large data breaches.
Obama said there are inherent risks in doing business
online. "Major companies get hacked. America's personal
information, including financial information, gets stolen. And
the problem is growing and it costs us billions of dollars."
The president proposed a new national standard that would
require companies to tell consumers within 30 days from the
discovery of a data breach that their personal information has
been compromised.
He also asked Congress to codify into law a "Consumer
Privacy Bill of Rights" that the White House created in 2012
designed to empower consumers to have a say in how companies use
"Big Data" techniques to harvest and sell data from the digital
footprints consumers leave online.
Obama also said he wants to propose barring educational
software companies from selling data they collect from students
through educational apps and programs to third parties, or using
the data for targeted ads.
Obama's legislative proposals are part of a preview of his
Jan. 20 State of the Union address in which the Democrat will
seek to highlight areas of common ground with Republicans who
control the U.S. Congress.
Congress has long wrestled with how to beef up federal laws
to protect consumers and their privacy, a struggle that
intensified after hackers stole massive amounts of credit card
data from companies like Target and Home Depot.
More recently, Sony Pictures was hacked, an
incident that Obama has blamed on North Korea.
"It's one of those new challenges in our modern society that
crosses the old divides - transcends politics, transcends
ideology," Obama said.
Obama will meet congressional leaders on Tuesday, and
cybersecurity will be on the agenda, Republican Senator John
Thune, chairman of the Senate Commerce committee, said in a
statement. Thune criticized Obama for not getting personally
engaged on cybersecurity issues earlier.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Alina Selyukh, Jeff Mason;
Editing by Grant McCool)