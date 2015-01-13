By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday will announce a renewed push for cybersecurity
legislation after recent headline-grabbing hacks against
companies like Sony Pictures and Home Depot.
Obama will throw his support behind efforts to give
liability protection to companies that quickly share information
about attacks, but will require strict protections for personal
information, the White House said in a statement.
The White House first proposed cyber legislation in 2011. In
the last Congress, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives passed a bill, but the Senate failed to clear
legislation.
Lawmakers have struggled to balance corporate concerns about
liability with consumer fears about privacy, especially
following the leak of information about government surveillance
programs by former contractor Edward Snowden.
The government itself has not been immune from cyber
problems. On Monday, social media accounts for the U.S. military
command that oversees operations in the Middle East were hacked
by people claiming to be allied with Islamic State militants.
Obama will meet with congressional leaders at the White
House on Tuesday, and is expected to discuss his cybersecurity
proposals.
In a speech at the Department of Homeland Security's
cybersecurity nerve center slated for 3.10 p.m. ET (2010 GMT),
Obama also will propose new powers for law enforcement to
investigate and prosecute cybercrime, the White House said.
His proposal includes measures to allow for the prosecution
of the sale of botnets, and would give courts the power to shut
down botnets responsible for distributed denial of service
attacks.
Botnets are typically used to steal financial information,
to relay spam messages and to conduct "denial-of-service"
attacks against websites by having all the computers try to
connect simultaneously.
Other measures would be aimed at deterring the sale of
spyware and would make selling stolen credit card information
overseas a crime, the White House said.
Obama also will announce details of a cybersecurity summit
slated for Feb. 13, an event that will take place not at the
White House, but in Silicon Valley, at Stanford University.
Obama's legislative proposals are part of a preview of his
Jan. 20 State of the Union address.
On Monday, he announced he wants to work with Congress on a
law that would require companies to tell consumers within 30
days from the discovery of a data breach that their personal
information has been compromised.
He also wants to codify a "Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights"
that gives consumers more say in how companies use their data.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Nick Macfie)