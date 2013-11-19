WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he does not foresee a repeat in January of the "crisis" seen in October, when the federal government was shut down for 16 days and a debt default was narrowly averted.

"I'd like to believe that the Republicans recognize that was not a good strategy and we're probably better off with a system where that threat is not there on a perpetual basis," Obama told a Wall Street Journal conference.

The last-minute deal obtained in October requires Congress to reach an agreement on funding the government by Jan. 15 and to raise the debt ceiling by Feb. 7.