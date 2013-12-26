GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm, shares slip as Fed rate rise looms
* Dollar supported as market prices for March 15 Fed rate hike
HONOLULU Dec 26 U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2014, authorizing appropriations for Department of Defense programs and related spending at other agencies.
The act sets out a Pentagon base budget of $526.8 billion in the 2014 fiscal year.
It boosts the Pentagon's ability to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons and also makes it easier for the White House to transfer prisoners from the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to countries willing to accept them.
The bill also included several measures to reform the way the military justice system responds to sexual assaults.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Dollar supported as market prices for March 15 Fed rate hike
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as the market took a breather after three days of decline, but prices are being anchored by Russia's output remaining unchanged in February, indicating weak compliance on a global deal to cut supplies.