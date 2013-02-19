* Simpson-Bowles plan targets healthcare, taxes
* Proposal seeks to push Democratic, Republican sides to
compromise
* No deal likely until after "stupid" cuts kick in -Bowles
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 Two key deficit experts on
Tuesday offered an updated plan to reduce U.S. government
deficit spending by $2.4 trillion over 10 years through a
combination of spending cuts, a healthcare overhaul and tax
reform.
The proposal came from Erskine Bowles, a Democrat who served
as President Bill Clinton's chief of staff, and former
Republican senator Alan Simpson, the co-chairmen of a former
fiscal commission that President Barack Obama launched during
his first term. It adds to the Washington debate on what to do
about $1 trillion in annual deficits and a $16 trillion national
debt.
The Simpson-Bowles plan, a follow-up proposal that builds on
the commission's 2010 report, comes as policymakers brace for
automatic budget cuts that appear increasingly likely to kick in
starting on March 1.
Simpson and Bowles both doubted Congress and the White House
would be able to come up with a plan to avoid the cuts, known as
sequestration.
It is unclear how much impact the plan will have because it
contains elements that have been non-starters for each party -
further tax revenue, which has been rejected by Republicans; and
even deeper cuts to entitlement programs such as Medicare, a
notion rejected by Democrats.
Under the proposal, about one-fourth of the $2.4 trillion in
deficit reduction would come from healthcare reforms and another
fourth from tax reform.
The remaining reduction would come from a combination of
mandatory spending cuts, stronger caps on U.S. discretionary
spending, using the Consumer Price Index for inflation-indexed
provisions in the budget and lower interest payments.
"The proposal also calls for a parallel process to make
Social Security sustainably solvent and further actions to bring
transportation spending and revenues in line and limit per
capita cost growth in federal budgetary commitment to healthcare
to about the growth rate of the economy," according to a summary
of the plan.
Overall, the plan seeks to keep the nation's debt under 70
percent of gross domestic product in a decade, and to keep
lowering that ratio in the years after.
It quickly earned mixed reviews. The nation's largest labor
union the AFL-CIO criticized the blueprint, calling it a blow to
working Americans who would see their benefits cut.
The Campaign to Fix the Debt praised the framework for
addressing major issues such as entitlement programs and tax
reform, although it did not specifically endorse the plan.
"Their approach has the potential to refocus the national
discussion back where it should be," said Maya MacGuineas, head
of the non-partisan group aimed at improving the U.S. economy.
HEALTHCARE, TAXES
The initial Simpson-Bowles plan, released in December 2010
while head of Obama's bipartisan National Commission on Fiscal
Responsibility and Reform, failed to gain enough support in
Congress, although it has become the basis for much discussion.
Their latest proposal would target $600 billion in cuts over
10 years to the nation's healthcare system under Medicare and
Medicaid insurance programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
That is more than the $400 billion the Obama administration
has said it would accept.
It calls for using so-called tax expenditures to help pay
down the U.S. deficit, a move opposed by Republicans who want
such expenditures to be used solely to lower tax rates.
It does not get specific, however, and tax expenditures
include politically popular items like the tax break for
mortgage interest and charitable giving.
"We're going to have to push the White House on healthcare,
we're going to have to push the Republicans on revenue," Bowles
said on CNBC.
"Over the next 10 years, there's probably $13 trillion worth
of tax expenditures in the tax code ... and we're talking about
using about $500 billion of that to reduce deficit and the rest
they can use if they want to reduce rates," Bowles said. "I
think that's a pretty fair trade."
He said the extra healthcare savings are necessary and would
include more cost sharing and means testing as well as paying
for quality of care provided, rather then the number of doctor's
visits or tests - all ideas long-touted to curb the nation's
rising healthcare costs, especially among Democrats.
In a nod to Republicans, however, the plan does not include
vouchers or other means of helping people pay their premiums.
Still, Bowles and Simpson said it was unlikely either
Republicans or Democrats would agree on a deal until after the
harsh budget cuts kick in next Friday.
"I think when this really stupid, stupid, stupid sequester
goes into effect and people have to start standing in lines for
three hours to get through security at the airports, they're
going to visibly feel how this government has become completely
dysfunctional," Bowles told CNBC. "I think they will really get
angry with these people in Congress and the administration.""
Simpson, who gave leaders on both sides a C-plus grade on
handling the deficit, added: "It'll be chaos."