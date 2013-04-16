By Roberta Rampton and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 16 President Barack Obama will
continue a charm offensive with lawmakers this week, planning
dinner on Wednesday with a dozen Democratic senators at a hotel
near the White House, the White House said.
Discussion will focus on the budget process and job
creation, and proposals to overhaul immigration laws and new gun
legislation, said a Democratic aide familiar with the dinner.
Obama has dined twice recently with small groups of
Republican senators to try to build what he calls a "caucus of
common sense" on fiscal issues, immigration reforms and gun
control measures.
On Wednesday, he will dine with Democrats at the Jefferson
Hotel, where he had dinner with a group of Republicans on March
6, a conversation that was focused on debt and deficit issues.
Obama hosted a second group of Republicans for dinner at the
White House last week after he released his budget plan.
This week's guest list includes Mary Landrieu of Louisiana,
who has not said whether she will support a proposal to expand
background checks for gun sales, a key part of Obama's proposals
in the wake of a mass shooting in December at a Connecticut
elementary school.
Dianne Feinstein of California, who proposed a ban on
rapid-firing "assault" weapons like the one used in the massacre
- a measure that appears set to fail in Congress - has also been
invited.
Patty Murray of Washington, the chairman of the Senate
Budget Committee, helped organize the guest list.
Also included are Dick Durbin of Illinois, the
second-ranking Senate Democrat, and Michael Bennet of Colorado,
both members of a bipartisan group of eight senators who have
crafted an immigration bill.
Also included will be Chris Coons of Delaware, Jack Reed and
Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeanne Shaheen of New
Hampshire, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Mark Warner of Virginia,
and Ron Wyden of Oregon.