* Deparle, one of top women in Obama White House, leaving
* Says more executive actions likely
* Architect of healthcare plan says it is working
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Americans should expect a
more assertive President Barack Obama in his second term as he
faces tough battles with Republicans, one of his top aides said
on Thursday.
Nancy-Ann Deparle, deputy White House chief of staff and one
of the highest-ranking women in the White House, is leaving
Friday after four years as an architect of Obama's 2010
healthcare overhaul.
In a farewell interview in her West Wing office steps away
from the Oval Office, Deparle expressed confidence that the
healthcare law is being implemented as planned, is cutting
healthcare costs and is slowly but surely on track despite many
concerns about it from some Republican governors.
Deparle dismissed concerns raised by some that the president
is turning his back on diversity by failing to nominate a woman
to one of the three top Cabinet positions, with white males
picked to head the departments of State, Defense and Treasury.
"I've never experienced that from the president. I've always
felt that he is surrounded by strong women," she said.
In the days before starting his second term on Monday, Obama
has signaled a more confrontational approach to dealing with
Republicans by insisting, for example, that he will not
negotiate over a rise in the debt ceiling and by approving 23
executive actions that do not need congressional approval to try
to reduce gun violence.
Deparle predicted more such executive actions in Obama's
second term and more efforts to engage the American people on
what is at stake for them.
"I think you will see a more assertive approach to enlisting
the American people to help with getting the change that we want
from Congress," she said.
She pointed to a number of executive steps that Obama took
last year under the "we can't wait" program of pushing ahead
with items that do not need congressional approval.
"I think you'll see more of his flexing his authority to use
executive action, to take executive action in areas so he can do
everything he can," Deparle said.
Deparle, then working at a private equity firm, was a
reluctant Obama hire who ultimately succumbed to the entreaties
of then-White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel to sign on to
the Obama team in early 2009 and help pursue the new president's
dream of a healthcare overhaul.
The arm-twisting finally worked and Deparle found herself
trying to persuade Democrats from various congressional
committees to work together to frame the landmark legislation.
She helped form a "Bi-Cam" team that eventually emerged of
Democratic House and Senate staff members. They still meet
weekly.
DEBT CEILING DEAL SEEN
The Affordable Health Care Act is Obama's signature
first-term achievement but it still faces opposition. Some
Republican governors have balked at setting up the "exchange"
programs that will function as a marketplace for health
insurance buyers and give them choices for health coverage.
If states refuse, purchasers must go to the federal
government for help.
"We always operated on the assumption that we would end up
running the exchange at least for the first year for a number of
states. We assumed that about half the population that would be
coming in would be coming to the federal exchange," she said.
Deparle, whose initial one-year commitment to Obama's White
House turned into four, is now leaving to become a guest scholar
at the Brookings Institution.
She is departing just as another budget battle is brewing
with congressional Republicans, with the United States to reach
its debt limit of $16.4 trillion in February.
Deparle said she expects that after "lots of agitation" that
Republican leaders will agree to raise the debt limit, in much
the same way a last-gasp agreement was reached around New Year's
Day to avoid a tax increase on middle-class Americans.
She rejected the notion that Obama is not willing to
socialize with his political opponents, saying he invited many
to the White House for a screening of the movie "Lincoln," with
actor Daniel Day Lewis, actress Sally Field and director Steven
Spielberg in attendance.
"I mean, Lincoln was a Republican. They wouldn't come," she
said.
Deparle is one of the only White House political appointees
to have served the last three Democratic presidents, Jimmy
Carter, Bill Clinton and Obama.
During frequent campaign travels last year, she got to know
the military aides who carry the briefcase containing the codes
for launching nuclear weapons, the so-called "football."
Their goodbye gift to her? A real football, signed by the
military aides.
(Reporting By Steve Holland. Editing by Fred Barbash and
Cynthia Osterman)