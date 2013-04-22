WASHINGTON, April 22 President Barack Obama has
invited the 20 women elected to the U.S. Senate for dinner at
the White House on Tuesday, another chapter in his effort to
develop closer ties with Congress.
Since March, Obama has taken pains to reach out to
lawmakers, trying to find common ground to end a two-year fight
over federal deficits, and moving forward on top legislative
priorities such as immigration reform.
Obama has held two dinners with small groups of Republican
senators and one with Democratic senators.
He also traveled to Capitol Hill in March to meet with
Democratic and Republican caucuses in both the House of
Representatives and the Senate.
Tuesday's dinner will be the first bipartisan get-together.
The White House did not give details on how many senators would
attend.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said on
Twitter that Obama had invited all women in the Senate. Senator
Kelly Ayotte, a New Hampshire Republican, confirmed the
bipartisan invitation to Reuters.
November's election resulted in a record number of women in
the Senate - a total of 16 Democrats and four Republicans.