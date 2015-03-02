By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 2 President Barack Obama on
Monday said he thinks there is no "plausible legal basis" for
the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a key plank of Obamacare,
defending his administration's lack of a contingency plan.
And he promised to rule on the Keystone XL pipeline before
he leaves office, although he would not say whether it will take
him "weeks or months" to determine whether the project is in the
national interest.
Obama touched on two main domestic policy issues during an
interview with Reuters.
On the Affordable Care Act, his signature policy achievement
commonly referred to as Obamacare, the Supreme Court is set to
hear oral arguments on Wednesday in the case known as King v.
Burwell.
The case challenges wording in the 2010 law that could
affect whether residents in at least 34 U.S. states are eligible
for federal tax subsidies to help them buy insurance.
"Look, this should be a pretty straightforward case of
statutory interpretation," Obama said.
"If you look at the law, if you look at the testimony of
those who are involved in the law, including some of the
opponents of the law, the understanding was that people who
joined a federal exchange were going to be able to access tax
credits just like if they went through a state exchange," he
said.
"There is, in our view, not a plausible legal basis for
striking it down," he said.
If the Supreme Court disagrees, Health and Human Services
Secretary Sylvia Burwell has told lawmakers that there are no
contingency plans to deal with the loss of subsidies.
"If they rule against us, we'll have to take a look at what
our options are. But I'm not going to anticipate that. I'm not
going to anticipate bad law," Obama told Reuters.
On the Canada-to-Texas Keystone crude oil pipeline, which
has been in limbo for more than six years, Obama said a decision
"will happen before the end of my administration, definitely."
Asked whether it would take weeks or months, he answered
with a smile: "Weeks or months."
The TransCanada Corp pipeline would carry 830,000
barrels a day of mostly Canadian oil sands crude.
Environmentalists have fought the pipeline because they
argue it will spur development of a fuel they say is more
polluting than other types of crude oil.
Energy industry officials argue that oil sands development
is destined to expand and blocking Keystone would do nothing to
discourage development.
