WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday permanently banned new oil and gas drilling in
federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, in one of his
last environmental pushes before he leaves office next month.
In protecting the waters, Obama used a 1950s-era law called
the Outer Continental Shelf Act that allows presidents to limit
areas from mineral leasing and drilling. Environmental groups
said Obama's use of the law meant the incoming administration of
President-elect Donald Trump could not simply reverse the action
but would have to fight it in the courts.
The ban affects federal waters off Alaska in the Chukchi Sea
and most of the Beaufort Sea and in the Atlantic from New
England to Chesapeake Bay.
