* Romney says Obama statement 'extraordinary miscalculation'
* Obama says Republicans lack ideas
WASHINGTON, June 8 President Barack Obama
stressed on Friday the U.S. economy was "not doing fine,"
seeking to clarify his earlier comments about the health of the
private sector that Republicans pounced on to try to paint him
as out of touch.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said that
while corporate profits were strong and companies had been
adding jobs, small businesses were having a tough time getting
financing and other pockets of the economy needed more
attention.
Earlier in the day, Obama had told a news conference that
the private sector was "doing fine," but that budget-pinched
states needed help.
Republicans seized on Obama's comments on the state of the
private sector, with House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner saying, "Mr. President, take it from me, the private
sector is not doing well."
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who
is seeking to unseat Obama in the Nov. 6 election, called his
statement "an extraordinary miscalculation."
In his later comments, Obama repeated his view that state
and local governments needed help to avoid teacher and police
layoffs, and that Congress should help buoy struggling
homeowners and construction workers who remain out of work
several years after the financial crisis.
"It is absolutely clear that the economy is not doing fine,
that's the reason I had a press conference," the Democratic
president said, seated next to Philippines President Benigno
Aquino.
Asked about Romney's response to his earlier comments, Obama
accused Republicans of lacking ideas about how to help the U.S.
economy fully recover.
"What steps are they willing to take right now that are
going to make an actual difference? So far, all we have heard
are additional tax cuts for the folks who are doing well," he
said.
ROMNEY SAYS OBAMA REMARK 'TO GO DOWN IN HISTORY'
In a campaign stop in Iowa, Romney, who has stressed his
private-sector experience, said, "For the president of the
United States to stand up and say the private sector is doing
fine is going to go down in history.
"It's an extraordinary miscalculation and misunderstanding
by a president who is out of touch, and we're going to take back
this country and get America working again, Romney added.
At a news conference, Boehner, the top congressional
Republican, slammed the Obama healthcare law for making it
harder for small businesses to hire. "Listen, the American
people are still asking the question, 'Where are the jobs?'
Boehner said.
Other Republicans criticized Obama's argument that cuts to
state and local government staff were dragging down growth.
Obama is "the one who saddled us with all these federal
rules and regulations that don't allow governors to have the
freedom to do what we really want," New Jersey Republican
Governor Chris Christie told a Conservative Political Action
Conference in Chicago.
"And then he has the audacity to stand up this morning and
say that it's the nation's governors and the nation's mayors who
are driving our economy down by not hiring enough people for
government work."
