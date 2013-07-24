By Roberta Rampton
GALESBURG, Ill., July 24 U.S. President Barack
Obama sought to inject momentum into his economic and domestic
policy agenda on Wednesday with a speech designed to clarify his
vision for his second term and hammer Republicans in the House
of Representatives for getting in his way.
Obama defended his government's record managing the economy
through the recession in his first term and said new spending on
infrastructure and education were needed now to grow the middle
class, which he argued would boost the nation's economy.
"As Washington prepares to enter another budget debate, the
stakes for our middle class could not be higher," Obama said in
remarks prepared for a crowd of cheering supporters in a
gymnasium at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
Galesburg left a lasting impression on Obama, a former
Illinois state senator, early in his political career when the
town struggled after it lost its factories.
Obama faces a battle this fall with Republicans in Congress
over the budget and raising the debt ceiling.
While the president wants to increase investment in areas he
argues would spur economic growth, Republicans want to cut
spending and try to force the administration to scale back its
signature healthcare program.
"We'll need Republicans in Congress to set aside short-term
politics and work with me to find common ground," Obama said.
"It may seem hard today, but if we are willing to take a few
bold steps - if Washington will just shake off its complacency
and set aside the kind of slash-and-burn partisanship we've seen
these past few years - our economy will be stronger a year from
now," he said.
Obama plans to expound on his ideas in speeches across the
country in the weeks ahead. His address on Wednesday did not
include major new policy proposals, but new ideas are expected
to be sprinkled in future remarks.
Obama has said he doesn't believe his speech will change
minds in Congress, but he hopes to reach their constituents to
exert pressure on lawmakers from their home states.
The buildup to Obama's speech has been relentless, as the
White House seeks to get past a rough start to his second term,
which has been dominated by a series of thorny domestic and
foreign issues.
An early push to toughen gun laws failed in Congress, and
the Republican-led House of Representatives has said it will not
move ahead on sweeping immigration reforms passed by the Senate.
The White House has also been thrown off-message by
controversies over phone and internet surveillance, and over the
Internal Revenue Service's targeting of conservatives groups
seeking tax-exempt status.
Republicans dismissed the speech as being long on rhetoric
and short on ideas.
"Americans aren't asking the question 'where are the
speeches?' They're asking 'where are the jobs?'" said John
Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives.