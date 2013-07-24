By Roberta Rampton
GALESBURG, Ill., July 24 U.S. President Barack
Obama sought to inject momentum into his economic and domestic
policy agenda on Wednesday with a speech designed to clarify his
vision for his second term and hammer Republicans in the House
of Representatives for getting in his way.
Obama defended his government's record managing the economy
through the recession in his first term and said new spending on
infrastructure and education were needed now to grow the middle
class, which he argued would boost the nation's economy.
"As Washington prepares to enter another budget debate, the
stakes for our middle class could not be higher," Obama said.
His speech was immediately criticized by Republicans for
being long on soaring rhetoric, but short on details.
"Americans aren't asking the question 'where are the
speeches?' They're asking 'where are the jobs?'" said John
Boehner, the speaker of the House of Representatives.
In coming weeks, Obama said he would give more details of
plans to bring back manufacturers that have left America for
countries with cheaper costs and to create jobs by investing in
bridges, roads and ports.
He also said he wants to give new tax breaks to people
trying to save for retirement.
Obama promised an "aggressive" strategy to overhaul
education, lower costs and help students gain more relevant
skills. That pledge drew sustained applause from supporters in a
gymnasium at Knox College in Galesburg.
The Illinois town left a lasting impression on Obama who
visited when he was first elected as a senator, a time when
Galesburg was struggling after it lost its factories.
GIRDING FOR BATTLE
The buildup to Obama's speech has been relentless, as the
White House seeks to get past a rough start to his second term,
which has been dominated by a series of thorny domestic and
foreign issues.
An early push to toughen gun laws failed in Congress, and
the Republican-led House has said it will not move ahead on
sweeping immigration reforms passed by the Senate.
The White House has also been thrown off-message by
controversies over phone and internet surveillance, and over the
Internal Revenue Service's targeting of conservatives groups
seeking tax-exempt status.
Obama faces a battle this fall with Republicans in Congress
over the budget and raising the debt ceiling.
While the president wants to increase investment in areas he
argues would spur economic growth, Republicans contend that
businesses would create jobs if there was less regulatory red
tape and lower taxes.
They want to cut spending and have tried to force the
administration to scale back its signature healthcare program.
"If his economic agenda is to raise taxes and spend more
money, we can't work with him," Republican Representative Raul
Labrador of Idaho told reporters in Washington.
Obama has said he does not believe his speech will change
minds in Congress, but he hopes to reach constituents to exert
pressure on lawmakers from their home states.
"Repealing Obamacare and cutting spending is not an economic
plan. It's not," said Obama. "You can't just be against
something, you've got to be for something."
Thomas Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
praised Obama's emphasis on infrastructure and education, but
said he should also trim regulations to spur job growth.
"Americans need more than a new speech. They need new
policies," Donohue said.