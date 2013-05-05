By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 5 President Barack Obama will
travel on Thursday to Austin, Texas, the first stop in a new
series of day trips designed to draw attention to policies and
programs that help spur the economy, and build support for his
economic policies, the White House said on Sunday.
In Austin, Obama will visit a high school and a technology
company, and will talk with entrepreneurs and workers about
proposals he made earlier this year to boost jobs and training.
Despite often saying that his top priority is creating more
jobs, Obama's proposals have been overshadowed by debates over
reforms to gun and immigration laws as well as efforts to reduce
the deficit.
Unemployment in the United States fell to 7.5 percent last
month, the lowest level since Obama took office.
"Things are getting better, but our economic recovery is not
as strong as it could be and far too many middle class families
are still struggling," said Josh Earnest, Obama's deputy press
secretary.
"There are things Washington could be doing right now to
help American businesses, schools and workers," he said,
explaining the tours are designed to engage Americans and push
Congress to act.
In February, Obama said he wanted to invest in manufacturing
"hubs" around the country, spend $50 billion on roads, bridges
and other infrastructure, and raise the minimum wage to $9 per
hour from the current $7.25.
Most of the proposals require Congressional approval, but
there have been few signs of broad support for the measures on
Capitol Hill.