WASHINGTON May 20 A group of Democratic
lawmakers has been invited to the White House on Tuesday for a
briefing about economic issues from two top advisers to
President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Alan Krueger,
chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, will talk to a
small group of Democrats from the Senate and House of
Representatives. A list of the invited lawmakers was not
immediately available.
A series of political controversies has overshadowed
positive news about the housing and job markets and a
better-than-expected outlook for the U.S. government's deficit.
During the past week, the White House has taken pains to
show Obama is focused on the economy in spite of what he has
cast as "distractions."
On Tuesday, the Senate will hold its first hearing into why
the Internal Revenue Service targeted conservative groups for
special scrutiny.
Obama also is under fire for Justice Department
investigations into leaks to investigative journalists. The
White House also is doing damage control on its initial response
to last year's attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi,
Libya, that killed four Americans.