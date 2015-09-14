WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama will
announce steps to bolster access to financial aid for students
as part of efforts to make college more affordable, the White
House said on Sunday.
Among the measures Obama will announce in Des Moines, Iowa,
on Monday will be allowing aspiring college students and their
families to apply earlier under the Free Application for Federal
Student Aid, or FAFSA. The FAFSA application helps determine
eligibility for federally supported student loans as well as
Pell Grants, a federal need-based student aid program.
Under the initiative to be announced by Obama, students will
be able to file FAFSA applications in October, the start of the
college application process, rather than having to wait until
January.
Students also will be able to electronically retrieve tax
information filed for a previous year rather than waiting until
tax season to finish their applications.
"Learning about aid eligibility options much earlier in the
college application and decision process will allow students and
families to determine the true cost of attending college -
taking available financial aid into account - and make more
informed decisions," the White House said in a statement.
Spiraling student debt has become a growing national
concern, with student loans now totaling some $1.2 trillion,
making them the second largest form of household debt after
mortgages.
The White House said that despite a simplified FAFSA
process, an estimated 2 million college students never sought a
Pell Grant despite being eligible, while an unknown number never
went to college because they did not know aid was available.
"Over the next several years, the simpler FAFSA filing
process could encourage hundreds of thousands of additional
students to apply for and claim the aid they are eligible for -
and enroll in college," the White House statement said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Paul Simao)