CHICAGO May 22 President Barack Obama on
Thursday urged Democrats to vote in November elections, saying
the chance to pass immigration reform is at risk if Republicans
gain control of both houses of Congress.
"We have a congenital defect to not vote in midterm
elections," he said at a fundraising reception for Democratic
Senate candidates. "The midterm comes and we fall asleep."
Democrats hold a 55-45 seat majority in the Senate, but many
analysts give the Republicans an even chance of picking up the
six seats they would need to seize control of the chamber. The
Republican majority in the House of Representatives is not
considered to be in play.
Obama was using an overnight stop in his adopted hometown to
attend two fundraisers organized by the Democratic Senatorial
Campaign Committee. Tickets for the events, where he was joined
by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and Colorado Senator Michael
Bennet, the DSCC chairman, cost between $1,000 and $35,000.
Obama blamed Republicans for congressional gridlock and said
they were hostage to an extreme wing and uninterested in
compromise.
"What's broken right now is a Republican party that
repeatedly says no to proven time-tested strategies to grow the
economy," he said.
At stake is the ability to pass immigration reform, reduce
emissions that contribute to climate change, and the chance to
raise the minimum wage, he said.
The president joked that six years in the White House had
taken a toll on him.
"You all look the same and I look like Morgan Freeman,"
Obama said.
The events were his 22nd and 23rd fundraisers of the year.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Ken Wills)