* Donilon says U.S. now learning of "geostrategic impacts"
of boom
* Washington will not "disengage" from Middle East, advisor
says
By Roberta Rampton
NEW YORK, April 24 The boom in domestic oil and
gas production has strengthened the hand of the United States in
global affairs and is having a profound impact on U.S. security
and foreign policy, President Barack Obama's national security
adviser said on Wednesday.
In his first major speech on energy policy, Tom Donilon said
the unexpected growth in oil and gas production has created jobs
and made the U.S. economy stronger, giving the U.S. new leverage
in its dealings with other countries.
"Our strength at home is critical to our strength in the
world, and our energy boom has proven to be an important driver
for our economic recovery," Donilon said in a speech at Columbia
University's new Center on Global Energy Policy.
Innovative use of hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," has
freed new supplies of oil and gas trapped in shale rock, putting
the United States in line to become the world's largest oil
producer by 2017, surpassing Saudi Arabia.
After 40 years of believing U.S. energy supplies were
inevitably shrinking, leaving the United States more reliant on
foreign oil, there has been a dramatic shift in the "mindset"
about the issue, Donilon said.
"We are just beginning to understand and appreciate the
geostrategic impacts of these changes," said Donilon, noting he
deals with energy policy issues on a near-daily basis.
The growth in U.S. production helped the United States lead
efforts to apply economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear
program. The sanctions slashed Iran's oil exports and hurt its
economy without leading to an oil price spike that could have
hurt the world economy, Donilon said.
Donilon made it clear that even though the United States
might rely less on oil from the Middle East, it will not
"disengage" from working with countries there to advance peace
and stability.
"We have a set of enduring national security interests in
the Middle East," he said.
The United States also hopes to play a diplomatic role in
helping ease tensions in the South and East China Seas between
China and smaller Asian nations that are stoked by potential
offshore oil resources, Donilon said, noting the administration
"firmly opposes coercion or the use of force to advance
territorial claims."
PENDING POLICY DECISIONS
Donilon did not tip the administration's hand on how it
views major pending energy-policy decisions.
Asian and European allies have said they would like to see
more exports of U.S. natural gas, which could moderate their
import costs.
While Donilon acknowledged that U.S. natural gas production
could help weaken leverage of countries such as Russia that
traditionally dominate the world gas market, he did not say
whether the administration would allow more exports of the fuel
to a broader range of countries.
The Energy Department is reviewing applications from
companies that want to ship natural gas overseas but has been
lobbied heavily by domestic manufacturers who fear gas exports
would increase their costs of the fuel and ultimately raise the
prices of their products.
Donilon also did not mention the Keystone XL pipeline, a
project designed to ship crude from Canada and North Dakota
south to refiners.
The project, which needs a presidential permit to cross the
U.S.-Canada border, has been stalled for years. Environmental
groups want to stop it altogether because they argue Canadian
production and shipment of this kind of oil will hasten climate
change.
The debates on exports and the pipeline are examples of how
the United States is grappling with infrastructure and
regulations designed for a time of oil scarcity and reliance on
imports, said Jason Bordoff, director of Columbia's new energy
policy center.
The center, which officially opened on Wednesday, is aimed
at filling a gap in independent analysis on issues associated
with energy abundance and climate change, said its director
Jason Bordoff, who until January was a top energy advisor at the
White House.
"When I was in that job, you'd have a policy issue kind of
hit your desk - often it would hit your desk in a moment of
crisis or chaos - and you'd have till the end of the day to
figure out how to explain it to your bosses," Bordoff said in an
interview.
"The world of energy is changing so quickly, and it's
suddenly calling into question a host of policy issues that
people just hadn't had to think about before," Bordoff said.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)