By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Saturday boasted of the nation's progress in cutting
dependence on foreign energy sources and lowering pollution
levels, saying that the United States is now poised to control
its own energy future.
In his weekly radio address, Obama noted that for the first
time in nearly two decades, the United States is producing more
oil than it purchases from other countries and is seeing more
jobs created in the energy sector.
"That's a big deal. That's a tremendous step towards
American energy independence," Obama said.
The focus on upbeat energy news was a break from the
disastrous rollout of Obama's signature healthcare law, which
has dominated his speeches over the last six weeks.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced this
week that the United States had produced about 7.7 million
barrels of crude oil per day in October, surpassing imports for
the first time since February 1995.
Overall, the country's petroleum imports were the lowest
since February 1991, the EIA said.
The energy milestone, Obama said, was because the nation is
producing more energy and because Americans are wasting less.
The EIA expects U.S. crude oil production to grow to 8.5
million barrels per day in 2014. The United States is still one
of the world's largest importers of crude oil.
The EIA also reported in October that carbon dioxide
emissions from energy production in the United States fell to
5.29 billion metric tons in 2012, a 3.8 percent drop from the
previous year, and its lowest level since 1994.
The president touted his energy policies that have included
new fuel standards for cars and trucks, and measures to make
homes, businesses and factories more energy efficient.
The University of Michigan said this week that U.S.
light-duty vehicles, including passenger cars, vans and pickup
trucks, sold in 2013 had an average fuel efficiency of 24.7
miles per gallon, up from 20.8 mpg in 2008.
"Between more clean energy and less wasted energy, our
emissions of dangerous carbon pollution are actually falling,"
Obama said. "That's good news for anyone who cares about the
world we leave to our kids."
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Ros Krasny and Eric
Beech)