WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States must transition away from dirty energy and stop subsidizing fuels of the past.

"I'm going to push to change the way we manage our oil and coal resources, so that they better reflect the costs they impose on taxpayers and our planet," Obama said in his State of the Union address, according to text released by the White House. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)