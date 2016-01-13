UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States must transition away from dirty energy and stop subsidizing fuels of the past.
"I'm going to push to change the way we manage our oil and coal resources, so that they better reflect the costs they impose on taxpayers and our planet," Obama said in his State of the Union address, according to text released by the White House. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.