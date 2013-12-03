WASHINGTON Dec 3 Nancy Sutley, the chairwoman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, will step down in February, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

The Council on Environmental Quality coordinates environmental efforts between federal agencies and helps to develop policy.

Chairwoman since January 2009, Sutley has been the main environmental policy adviser to President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Roberta Rampton, editing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gary Hill)