BRIEF-OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 mln convertible senior notes
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON May 30 President Barack Obama discussed developments in Europe as well as in Syria on Wednesday in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, the White House said.
"(The) leaders agreed to continue to consult closely as they prepare to meet at the G-20 Summit in Mexico next month," the White House said in a statement, which did not specify what conclusions were reached about Europe's economic crisis.
"(The) leaders also discussed recent developments in Syria and their shared perspectives on the importance of ending the violence of the government against its own people and the urgency of achieving a political transition," it said. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Dollar retreats from a one-month high marked on upbeat U.S. data
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged up to fresh 19-month highs on Thursday, helped by an extended rally on Wall Street and strong U.S. data though the dollar stepped back after a recent bounce.