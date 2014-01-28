WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Barack Obama is set
to pledge on Tuesday a set of "concrete, practical proposals" in
his annual State of the Union address to address the gap between
rich and poor in America, the White House said.
"Today, after four years of economic growth, corporate
profits and stock prices have rarely been higher, and those at
the top have never done better," Obama was to say, according to
excerpts from the speech released by the White House.
"But average wages have barely budged. Inequality has
deepened. Upward mobility has stalled. The cold, hard fact is
that even in the midst of recovery, too many Americans are
working more than ever just to get by - let alone get ahead. And
too many still aren't working at all," Obama said in the
excerpts.
The speech is set to begin at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Wednesday).