UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, July 26 President Barack Obama has not made a decision about who will lead the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's term expires in January, a senior White House official said on Friday.
No announcement on the decision is imminent, and likely won't come until the fall, the official said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts