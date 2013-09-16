WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama's nomination to head the Federal Reserve after Ben Bernanke leaves will be announced "in the fall," White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday, suggesting the announcement would not happen this week.

"He expects to have an announcement in the fall," Carney told reporters at a briefing. "And calendar watchers would note that we are still in the summer."

The autumnal equinox is on Sunday.